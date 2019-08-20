Three men from Jammu and Kashmir detained in Chandigarh

Three men from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir were detained from a Sector 34 based hotel in Chandigarh following intelligence inputs, in the wee hours on Tuesday.

They are being interrogated by a joint team of crime branch and Operations Cell. A white color i20 car bearing Jammu and Kashmir registration number was also seized.

Sources said, “Three men started from Pulwama for Ludhiana but later changed their direction towards Chandigarh. It alerted the intelligence agencies.”

Chandigarh police spokesman, DSP Charanjit Singh, said, “Three men of district Pulwama are being questioned. They belong to one village. The antecedents of two of the men were verified and nothing adverse was found against them. Third person’s antecedents are being verified. We have not found any objectionable thing from their possession.”