Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Three men booked for killing rare porcupines in UP's Budaun

The Forest department on Wednesday reached the spot and collected the remains of the porcupines and sent them for post-mortem

Police have booked Dharmveer, Hari Singh, and Pramod under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Representational Photo)
Three men have been booked for allegedly killing two rare Indian crested porcupines (Hystrix Indica) for their meat, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kasu Nagla village of Dataganj area, they said.

The Forest department on Wednesday reached the spot and collected the remains of the porcupines and sent them for post-mortem.

Police have booked Dharmveer, Hari Singh, and Pramod under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Forest Ranger Amit Kumar Solanki said that authorities had received information that some people had killed the rare porcupines after which they took the action.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:42 IST
