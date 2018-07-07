Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The exchange of fire took place at Pedda Dabba village around 1:30 pm. (Representational Image) The exchange of fire took place at Pedda Dabba village around 1:30 pm. (Representational Image)

Three Maoists were killed and a Chhattisgarh police constable was injured in an encounter on the border between Dantewada and Sukma districts on Friday. Senior police officials said that assistant constable Hirendra Pujari of the Chhattisgarh Police District Reserve Guard was stable and was being treated in Dantewada.

P Sundar Raj, DIG, anti-Naxal operations said the exchange of fire took place at Pedda Dabba village around 1:30 pm. “Bodies of three Maoists and some arms were recovered,” he said. Officials said that one of the three Maoists killed was identified as Katekalyan Area Committee member Rakesh, while the identification process of the other two is underway.

