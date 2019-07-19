Three lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar’s Saran

Three men were beaten to death by locals in Baniyapur area of Bihar’s Saran district on suspicion of cattle theft early Friday morning, PTI reported citing the police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation in the incident is underway. The incident took place in the wee hours at Paigambarpur village under Baniapur police station.

“Three people were lynched at a village in Bihar’s Saran district Friday morning by a mob that caught hold of them while they were allegedly stealing cattle,” PTI quoted police as saying.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Nat, Bides Nat and Naushad Qureshi, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Har Kishore Rai as saying.

He said two of the deceased were beaten to death at the village, while another succumbed to injuries when he was being taken to hospital by family members. All the deceased belonged to Paigambarpur village.

Saran is represented by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

(With PTI inputs)