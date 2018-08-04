Three logistics parks to come up in Ludhiana

Sunder Sham Arora (File) Sunder Sham Arora (File)

Punjab’s Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora said here Friday that three mega logistics parks would come up in the Ludhiana district that would act as stimulants for growth of industry.

The minister, who was addressing Punjab Logistics Conclave 2018 here, said logistics had been included in the state’s industrial policy as it was the backbone of the industry.

He said the three parks would be coming up near Kila Raipur village of the district. These include a multimodal logistics park by Adani group, second by Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Limited and the third by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. These would cater to the industrial belt of Ludhiana, including industrial hubs in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur.

The minister said the state government was willing to provide land at a reserve price to industrialists forming clusters. He said that till now, 25 clusters had been approved in the state and two new clusters approved for oil expeller industry in Ludhiana district.

While addressing a press conference later, Arora said all cases related to VAT and GST would be cleared by December 2018.

Mahesh Khanna, GM, district industry centre in Ludhiana, said that during the conclave, 14 MoUs worth Rs 869 crore were signed between the industrialists and the Punjab government.

