Nobody in North is learning Malayalam and Tamil: Shashi Tharoor on row over Hindi ‘imposition’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday said the solution to the three language formula is not by abandoning the idea but by its better implementation, ANI reported. Tharoor’s remark was in reference to the recent furore in Tamil Nadu over the recommendations of the Draft National Education policy 2019 promoting Hindi as the mandatory third language in schools all over the country.

Advertising

“The solution is not to abandon the three languages formula but to implement it in a better manner,” ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

Tharoor said that the three-language formula dates back to mid-1960s but it was never properly implemented. “Most of us in South India learn Hindi as a second language but nobody in the North is learning Malayalam and Tamil,” he said.

Read | Govt dismisses fears of Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu

Advertising

Earlier Saturday, parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three language formula’s continuation with add-on features proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to “thrusting” Hindi and wanted it junked.

A committee led by former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan recommended the teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states. For Hindi-speaking states, the committee recommended the teaching of Hindi, English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of the country. Tamil has been put into the category of classical languages by the ministry and it has not been made clear which languages fall into the modern language’s domain.

Reacting to the controversy, the HRD Ministry issued a statement clarifying that the policy made public Friday is only a draft and will be finalised after incorporating public feedback and views of state governments.

“Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discrimination against any language,” the ministry press release stated.