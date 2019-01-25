Three labourers killed in mishap in cement factory

Three contractual labourers of an outsourcing company were killed and a safety officer was critically injured in a mishap at a cement factory at Sindri, police said Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sindri Range), Pramod Kesri told reporters that the incident happened Thursday while they were cleaning the ceilo storage tank of the Associate Cement Companies Limited (ACC) cement factory when a large chunk of hot cement liquid raw fell on them.

The three labourers, who were taken to Asian Jalan Hospital Dhanbad, around 30 km away from Sindri, succumbed to burns during treatment late in the evening, the police officer said.

The labourers were identified as Gopal Singh (45), Nimai Mandal (36) and Ajit Gorai (24), and belonged to local area.

The seriously injured safety officer, K Kaushik, of the outsourcing company, is under treatment at another private hospital, the police officer said.

Family members of the deceased and labour unions lay siege to the plant demanding compensation, job for the kin in the company and filing murder case against the management.

The protest ended after the management agreed to give job and compensation as per rules.

Factory Inspector, Rahul Kumar said that the cement factory management informed him about the incident and “spot verification will be done Friday. Action will be initiated on the basis of spot inspection report.”