Three killed, two injured as ambulance skids off state highway in Morbi

Rambhai Gadhvi and ambulance driver Pintu Halvadiya sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Halvad, police added. (Representational)

THREE PERSONS were killed and two others injured after an ambulance carrying a patient and his relatives from Ahmedabad to Kutch overturned and skidded off Ahmedabad-Maliya state highway near Halvad in Morbi district on Saturday.

“The ambulance was on its way from Ahmedabad to Kutch to drop a patient and his relatives from a hospital in Ahmedabad when its driver lost control of the vehicle. The ambulance overturned and skidded off the highway, killing three relatives of the patient on the spot and injuring two others, including the ambulance driver,” Prakash Dekavadiya, police inspector of Halvad said.

The victims were identified as Valji Gadhvi (39), Kaniya Gadhvi (61) and Vasant Gadhvi (25). Police said Valji and his father Kaniya were residents of Undoth Nani village of Mandvi taluka in Kutch and Vasant was a resident of Layja Mota village of Mandvi taluka.

Police said after his son Shyamji was discharged from a hospital in Ahmedabad, Valji, his father and the other relatives were on their way back home in the ambulance when they met the accident.

Rambhai Gadhvi and ambulance driver Pintu Halvadiya sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Halvad, police added.

“The incident took place around 1 am on Friday. Prima facie, there was no collision with other vehicles. It is possible the driver might have lost control over the wheel due to drowsiness. The two injured were referred to Morbi for further treatment. As the driver himself is inured, we have not been able to question them in connection with the accident,” Dekavadiya said.

Police said the driver was a resident of Ahmedabad. Based on a complaint filed by Kanaiyalal Gadhvi, Halvad police have booked Halvadiya for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd