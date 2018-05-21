Three killed in road accident in Punjab

Three people were killed when a truck hit their vehicles on the Jalandhar-Pathankot G T road, about 40 kilometres from at Hoshiarpur on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as tractor driver Avtar Singh of Dadial village, scooterist Balwant Singh of Dasuya town, motorcyclist Kewal Singh of Jalota village, they said. The truck driver, identified as Rajinder Singh, was later arrested, the police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App