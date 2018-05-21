Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Three killed in road accident in Punjab

Three killed in road accident in Punjab

The deceased were identified as tractor driver Avtar Singh of Dadial village, scooterist Balwant Singh of Dasuya town, motorcyclist Kewal Singh of Jalota village, the police said.

By: PTI | Hoshiarpur | Published: May 21, 2018 6:53:25 pm
Top News

Three people were killed when a truck hit their vehicles on the Jalandhar-Pathankot G T road, about 40 kilometres from at Hoshiarpur on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as tractor driver Avtar Singh of Dadial village, scooterist Balwant Singh of Dasuya town, motorcyclist Kewal Singh of Jalota village, they said. The truck driver, identified as Rajinder Singh, was later arrested, the police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now