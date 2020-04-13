Three killed in Pak shelling along LoC

Police officers in Handwara district said a eight-year-old boy was killed in shelling at Vilgam area. (File Photo/Representational) Police officers in Handwara district said a eight-year-old boy was killed in shelling at Vilgam area. (File Photo/Representational)

Three civilians, including a child, were killed and five others were injured as Pakistan resorted to shelling at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The Army said Pakistan violated the ceasefire and targeted the civilian population in Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Keran Sector at 5 pm. Pakistan now targeting civilian population in Kupwara Sector near the LoC resulting in killing 3 innocent civilians including one woman and a child,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

SP, Kupwara, Ambarakar Shriram Dinkar said two civilians, including a 17-year-old, from Reddi in Chowkibal were killed in the shelling and several homes damaged.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, local residents in Panzgam objected to the Army positioning heavy weaponry in an area not far from densely civilian settlements. While a video of an altercation between residents and Armymen went viral, a police officer said he was unaware of the matter.

