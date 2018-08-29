Three killed in fresh clash between TMC and CPM workers over panchayat board formation in Amdanga

Violence marred panchayat polls in West Bengal earlier in May. (file photo) Violence marred panchayat polls in West Bengal earlier in May. (file photo)

Three persons were killed and around 15 injured in a fresh clash between TMC and CPM workers over the formation of the panchayat board in Amdanga in North 24 Paraganas district on Wednesday. According to police sources, clashes erupted between cadres of the two political parties who hurled crude bombs and fired bullets at each other. Violence was also reported in Taraberia, Moricha and Bodai gram panchayat areas. The process of forming the panchayat board in all these three-gram panchayats has been suspended temporarily.

“Bombs were hurled and bullets were fired, about three persons have been killed,” a police official confirmed. So far ten people have been arrested and police are continuing raids in the area, said sources. Police have also recovered a huge cache of crude bombs from the area.

The two persons who died have been identified as Nasir Haldar and Kuddus Gani. The President of North 24 Paraganas district (TMC) Jyoti Priya Mallick claimed that they were TMC workers. They were shot from point-blank range, said sources. CPM claimed that a party member, Muzzafar Ahmed, also died in the clash.

Around seven people who were critically injured in the clash have been admitted to R G Kar medical college. The violence has triggered panic in the area. Cadres have torched offices of political parties and have damaged several vehicles. Several houses have been ransacked and people have fled from their homes amid ongoing bomb blasts and gunfire since last night, sources said. A large police contingent including the RAF has been deployed in the area.

The situation in several Bengal districts has been tense in the last few days over the panchayat board formation after the Supreme court permitted the notification of the results of 20,159 uncontested seats in the state panchayat polls. Clashes were reported from North Dinajpur, Malda, North 24 Paraganas, South 24 paraganas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier blamed “outsiders” from Jharkhand for creating unrest. While BJP State President Dilip Ghosh had claimed that their party workers were being attacked and kidnapped by TMC-backed goons.

