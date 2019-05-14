Toggle Menu
Three killed as wall collapses in Jodhpur

District Magistrate Prakash Rajpurohit said the three were sleeping on the terrace of their house when the incident occurred on Monday night.

All succumbed to injuries at a hospital. (Source: Google maps)

Three members of a family were killed while another was injured when the wall of an under-construction house collapsed following a dust storm here, officials said Tuesday.

“The wall of the adjacent house, which was under construction, collapsed due to dust storm and the debris fell on the family,” said Rajpurohit.

Those killed have been identified as Naini Devi (50), her son Vinod (23) and daughter-in-law Komal (25). Komal was pregnant.

All succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Another family member was injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

