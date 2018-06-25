Three killed as season’s heaviest rain hits Mumbai

Traffic at Mumbai-Pune Highway near Kharghar in Navi Mumbai following heavy rains and waterlogging on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar). Traffic at Mumbai-Pune Highway near Kharghar in Navi Mumbai following heavy rains and waterlogging on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar).

Heavy rainfall since Sunday night claimed three lives in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Monday. Water-logging in several places disrupted both road and rail traffic as the city recorded the season’s highest rainfall. On Monday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that it has crossed 200 mm this year. The highest rainfall was recorded at the automatic weather station at Malad — 317.6 mm in the last 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the second highest rainfall recorded in the month of June in the last decade, after 283.4 mm on June 19, 2015.

So far, three deaths have been reported in Mumbai since Sunday. Parshuram Bastin (74) and Rajendra Singh (60) died after a tree fell on them on MG Road, near Metro Cinema, Azad Maidan, on Sunday. On Monday, Nagendra Nagarjun (18) died after falling into a nullah in the Evershine Colony, Malad West. The toll in neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai has touched seven, including five who drowned. While two bodies were recovered from the Taloja lake by the Navi Mumbai police on Monday, they are still trying to trace another person missing since Sunday. In another case in Thane, a boy’s body was found in a nullah in Kalwa. On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was reported to have drowned at the Barrage dam near Badlapur.

Police said Kiran Ghaiwat (15) was killed after a wall collapsed in Ambernath, and Prashant Thanage (48) was killed in Ulhasnagar after his car rammed into a divider owing to low visibility. In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound wall as well as the driveway caved in at Lloyd’s Estate, a highrise in Wadala next to an under-construction project of Dosti Realty, on Monday morning. While no casualty was reported, 14 cars were buried under the debris. As a precautionary measure, residents were asked to evacuate their homes. By afternoon, 120 families from the D-wing, which is near the cave-in spot, had left their homes.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Dosti Realty Ltd owner Deepak Garodia, chairman Kishan Garodia, and director Rajesh Shah, along with officials from the building proposal department under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge or channel) of the IPC. Several parts of the city, like Chunabhatti, Wadala, Dadar, Malad, Kurla, Gamdevi, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, were flooded, causing major traffic disruptions. Waterlogging was reported in some parts of the Eastern and Western Express Highways, arterial roads, and many low-lying areas of the city and suburbs. The water level receded after 5 pm.

In another incident, Rajkumari Goud, 37, suffered multiple fractures after a balcony collapsed in Jadhav chawl, near Durga Mandir. A road cave-in was reported near Gol Masjid in New Marine Lines area, but no casualty was reported. Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were delayed by 10-15 minutes. Water-logging was seen on the tracks near Thane, Sion, Tilak Nagar, Kandivali, Borivali and Kalwa stations. At Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, two flights were diverted. More than 50 bus routes of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were diverted due to water-logged roads.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. “These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect the rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on June 27 and 28 in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai,” an IMD official told PTI.

According to Skymet weather, the city and its adjoining areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday as well. “In the next 24 hours, Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to get heavy showers. People need to be careful for the next two days. The intensity of rain is likely to reduce from June 27, and by June 28 it will further reduce,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather in a tweet. “There is a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan-Goa and south Gujarat region which is causing the heavy rains. The winds coming from the Arabian Sea are increasing the intensity of the rains,” he tweeted.

