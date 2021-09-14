Three killed as rain pounds two Gujarat districts

Three people were killed and at least five were reported missing as torrential rain lashed Rajkot and Jamnagar districts on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear, forcing authorities to evacuate thousands of people from low-lying areas and keep schools and colleges closed.

In separate incidents in Rajkot, a woman and a businessman were swept away in their cars. The woman, Manju Gamara, was reported dead while the businessman, Kishan Shah, along with his driver, is missing. Twenty-four people were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters from Jamnagar on directions from newly appointed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Three others travelling with Manju were reported missing, according to the district flood control-room in Rajkot.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread very heavy rainfall in Gujarat till September 18.

State highway No.25, which connects Rajkot to Jamnagar, and National Highway 27, connecting Rajkot to Junagadh, were temporarily closed.

The worst-affected area in Saurashtra was Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district, which recorded 23 inches of rain in 34 hours till 4 pm on Monday, followed by Kalavad taluka of Jamaagar district, which received 22 inches of rain during the same period. Rajkot city received 16 inches of rain, while Gondal and Dhoraji talukas of Rajkot district recorded 12 inches each.

In Jamnagar, authorities said Ramesh Aghara and his wife Manisha, residents of Jamjodhpur town, died after their car was swept away on Monday morning in a rivulet while trying to cross a submerged causeway near Samana in Jamjodhpur taluka.

The heavy downpour led to water-logging in many parts of Rajkot and Jamnagar cities as well as in rural areas of the twin districts.

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora said the civic body has intensified evacuation operation, anticipating further rise in water level in the Aji river.

In Jamnagar district, a total of 4,200 people were evacuated, including around 1,500 from Jamnagar city, as rivers and streams were swollen following torrential rain, District Collector Sourabh Pardhi said.