Three killed, 1 missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand

District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said the three were killed when they were rushing for a safer place after the cloudburst. Three other people who sustained injuries have been admitted at district hospital.

Three members of a family, including a minor girl, were killed and one person is missing following a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand Sunday night.

According to report from the Uttarakhand Emergency Operation Centre, the cloudburst, that occurred Sunday night, affected three villages – Mando, Kakrai and Nirakot in Bhatwari tehsil of Uttarkashi district. The three deaths were reported in Mando village.

District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said the three were killed when they were rushing for a safer place after the cloudburst. Three other people who sustained injuries have been admitted at district hospital.

One person has gone missing from nearby Kakrari village.

Patwal said that rescue and relief operation was going on in the affected areas. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inspected the Uttarakhand Emergency Operation Centre to take stock of damage. He directed officials to stay alert in view of disaster management.