Three kg beef can be traced but not 350 kg RDX, Haroon Yusuf asks

Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf on Thursday created a controversy by alleging that three kg beef could be traced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not 350 kg RDX, referring to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the statement “scandalous and irresponsible”

“@narendramodi Ji can trace 3 kg of beef but cannot trace 350 kg of RDX #ModiFailsNationalSecurity(sic),” Yusuf alleged in a tweet.

He later defended his tweet.

“What I have said is reality. Can you deny it? Lynching was done for polarisation. You can catch 3 kg beef, kill innocents, but not 350 kg RDX. Isn’t Modi informed by security agencies,” Yusuf told PTI.

Delhi BJP vice president Rajiv Babbar claimed Yusuf’s remarks exposed the Congress’s “double face”.

“They can not even wait for a few days and have started defaming security agencies. This exposes their double face. They claim solidarity with the government in all-party meeting and soon start seeking political gains through their shameful comments,” Babbar alleged.

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha president Mohammad Haroon termed Yusuf’s statement “very objectionable”.

“The Pulwama attack shocked the nation and in the meantime Yusuf has issued very objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to give it a communal colour,” he alleged.

Yusuf’s statement is an attempt to “divide” the country on “communal lines”, he claimed.