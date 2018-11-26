Three Kashmiri students released after being briefly detained in Pathankot

Three suspects, who were detained at Pathankot railway station in a joint operation by police teams of Punjab and Jammu Kashmir Sunday night, were let off on Monday as they found nothing incriminating. Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil said that one of them was a student studying at Ajmer. The other two, studying in Kashmir, were accompanying him to Ajmer, he added.

Kathua police had received intelligence inputs about suspects travelling in Ajmer-bound Pooja Express. But the train had already left by the time police reached the railway station. As the next stop was Chakki Bank in Pathankot district of Punjab the Kathua police team alerted Punjab Police who stopped the train there and detained the three suspects.

However, as nothing incriminating was found from the detained Kashmiri youths, Punjab Police handed over their custody to Kathua police at Lakhanpur on Monday morning. Patil said that after Kathua police finished questioning the youths, they were handed over to their parents.