Three Kashmiri Pandits among 14 from minorities killed in J&K this year: govt

Group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, and round-the-clock nakas at strategic points are some of the key steps the Centre has taken to protect the lives of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He said 180 militants, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians have been killed in J&K in 123 terror incidents so far this year.

In reply to a written question, Rai stated, “14 persons belonging to minorities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed in the Union Territory till November 30 this year.”

“The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks — from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021,” he stated. Sharing details on the issue of threat to journalists working for local news organisations, Rai said eight journalists working in Kashmir have received threats from militants and four of them have quit their jobs. “As reported, eight journalists working for Srinagar-based local newspapers received threat through terror blog ‘Kashmir Fight’. Four mediapersons have reportedly resigned. The mediapersons who resigned belong to the media house ‘Rising Kashmir’. In this regard, a case has been registered in Shergari police station in Srinagar,” he said.

On steps to up security measures, Rai stated, “Proactive security arrangements wherein security grid which includes police, Army, CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across J&K to thwart any threat/attempt at the hands of terrorists or their handlers, proactive operations to seek and arrest/neutralise the terrorists and put them on the run and proactive steps wherein police/other security agencies are providing reasonable level of security to protect lives of the media persons.”

Rai said that under the Prime Minister’s development package, 3,000 government jobs have been created for Kashmiri migrants, of which 2,639 people have been appointed in the last five years.