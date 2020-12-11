Three journalists covering DDC polls in J&K’s Anantnag beaten up by cops

In South Kashmir, only Anantnag saw queues. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

In yet another attack on journalists in valley, a senior police officer beat three journalists and snatched their equipment in south Kashmir while they were covering the District Development Council (DDC) polls on Thursday. The journalists said that the police officer threatened to book them for militant activities.

The attack has sparked outrage and the two former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have termed it an attempt to help the BJP is the ongoing DDC polls. Condemning the incident, the press organisations in the valley have also demanded an immediate halt on such attacks.

On Thursday morning, three television journalists from south Kashmir were covering the elections when police beat them at Liver village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The journalists said that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary personally beat them without a reason.

“We were at the Liver village to cover elections. It was about 8.30 am and the people complained that they are not being allowed to vote,” said Fayaz Ahmad Lolu, one of the three journalist told The Indian Express. Lolu works for ETV Bharat. “We interviewed the local PAGD candidate and he too said that they were not being allowed to vote. One of my colleague called the Deputy Commissioner (Anantnag) and asked him the reason. We then left the polling station.”

Lolu said on reaching the road, they spotted Assistant Superintendent of Police (Anantnag) there. “He told us that SSP sahib is coming and he would give us a byte. We were still talking to him when the SSP arrived,” Lolu said. “He (SSP Chaudhary) came out of his vehicle and, without saying anything, slapped me. When my colleague Mudasir Qadri (he works to News 18) asked him what has happened, he started beating him and then the other colleague.”

The SSP then asked an officer standing there to put them in a vehicle. “He told him to book us for militant activities and that we provoke the people,” Lolu said. “We were bundled unto a vehicle and taken to the police station.”

At the police station, one of the journalists, Junaid Rafiq’s pulse rate dropped drastically and he was shifted to hospital and put on oxygen. “We were at hospital with him, when a policeman came and told us that we are free,” the journalist said. “Sometime, later the SSP came, he handed us our equipment back and apologised. He said he was provoked by someone.”

SSP Anantnag Chaudhary didn’t respond to calls and WhatsApp message. Senior police officers including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh also didn’t respond to calls. DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel told The Indian Express that Election Commissioner “would have explained it. That is all”.

Condemning the attack on journalists, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said, “Three journalists thrashed by security forces in South Kashmir today after interviewing a PAGD candidate who wasn’t allowed to cast his vote. Everything & anything that involves stating the truth is being criminalised in J&K.”

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “The keepers of the law are more than happy to become law breakers if it serves their interest of cosying up to the BJP & it’s offshoots in Kashmir. The entire machinery of the administration has taken upon itself the responsibility of helping the BJP in the DDC polls.”

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar condemned the attack on journalists and demanded action against the police officials involved in it. “Condemnable. Dangerous. Strict action should ber taken against anyone, including police, who attacks a journalist. Such acts have sadly become a routine in NayaKashmir. In solidarity with the injured journalists,” Dar tweeted.

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) called for a probe. “We hope strict action is taken against those found guilty in this act perpetrated in utter disregard of the freedom of the press. The Club further urges the State Election Commissioner to take note of such incidents and initiate action against the concerned police official,” KPC said in a statement. “The KPC further urges that the authorities should ensure an enabling atmosphere is created for the free and fair functioning of the media in Kashmir.”

The Kashmir Editors’ Guild (KEG) said it is concerned over the “recurrence of the incidents in which journalists are being subjected to violence”. “KEG hopes that LG Manoj Sinha administration will look into the incident and ensure that this practice of abuse of authority is put to an end,” KEG said.

