Three J&K former CMs may remain in detention, hints minister

A day after Lt Governor G C Murmu said that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held soon, Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday hinted that three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state may remain under detention for some more time.

Advertising

Singh said this was the first festive season in Jammu and Kashmir in 30 years that not a single incident had taken place. Without naming anyone, he added, “Now you people say that it could be possible as those three people were under detention. This means things will be alright if they stay in detention. Then let them remain in detention.”

Singh made these remarks in his inaugural address at a regional conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

NC MP Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention in Kashmir since the Centre decided on August 5 to scrap special status and bifurcate the state of J&K into two Union territories. All three have served as chief ministers.

Advertising

In his address, Singh asked participants not to be judgemental. “We have to change the narrative so that we can achieve good governance and development and reach those who do not know what they do not know. Unfortunately, there is a section of people in this periphery who do not know what they have been deprived of. And now we have a new dispensation and new order who will be reporting to the Centre and we know it.”

Claiming that for the first time there has been decisive action against militancy, Singh said, “I am sure this will be the last phase of militancy in this region….”

He added, “It is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate with the two Lt Governors and two administrative set-ups… And please do not be judgemental… You will realise that whatsoever happens will be good.”