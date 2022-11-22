scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Three JJMP extremists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Latehar

The police identified them as Shivnath Lohra, a resident of Herhanj, and Manoj Ram, a resident of Manika—both from Latehar districts. They said the third Naxal is being identified.

Security personnel stand near the mortal remains of one of the three maoist killed during an encouter, in Latehar district, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Jharkhand Police killed three armed extremists of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a CPI(Maoist) splinter group, in Latehar Monday. The police said they had been combing the forest area based on intelligence on the presence of the extremists in the area. However, they were ambushed in the Bendi forest around 3 pm Monday under Sadar Police Station jurisdiction.

A press release issued by the Jharkhand Police said: “It had come to our knowledge that armed Naxals had gathered in the forest area. The personnel were ambushed in the Bendi forest area leading to a gunfight. When the security forces started dominating they ran away. During the initial search, three bodies have been recovered along with three firearms that were looted from the police earlier. They belonged to the JJMP group”.

The police identified them as Shivnath Lohra, a resident of Herhanj, and Manoj Ram, a resident of Manika—both from Latehar districts. They said the third Naxal is being identified.

“The security forces have been locating landmines and a cache of arms and ammunition in various places of Budapahad area and Kolhan area. The Latehar operation is a result of sustained focus on counter-extremism operations,” the press release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:54:17 am
Next Story

Man quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn daughter. Netizens react

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement