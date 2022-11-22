Three JJMP extremists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Latehar

The Jharkhand Police killed three armed extremists of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a CPI(Maoist) splinter group, in Latehar Monday. The police said they had been combing the forest area based on intelligence on the presence of the extremists in the area. However, they were ambushed in the Bendi forest around 3 pm Monday under Sadar Police Station jurisdiction.

A press release issued by the Jharkhand Police said: “It had come to our knowledge that armed Naxals had gathered in the forest area. The personnel were ambushed in the Bendi forest area leading to a gunfight. When the security forces started dominating they ran away. During the initial search, three bodies have been recovered along with three firearms that were looted from the police earlier. They belonged to the JJMP group”.

The police identified them as Shivnath Lohra, a resident of Herhanj, and Manoj Ram, a resident of Manika—both from Latehar districts. They said the third Naxal is being identified.

“The security forces have been locating landmines and a cache of arms and ammunition in various places of Budapahad area and Kolhan area. The Latehar operation is a result of sustained focus on counter-extremism operations,” the press release added.