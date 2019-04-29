Three JeM terrorists arrested for attack on police post in Srinagar

TWO Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants and an over-ground worker of the militant outfit have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with Friday’s attack on a police post in Srinagar’s Chanapora area.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said that the three men were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Junaid Ahmad Dar and Lateef Ahmed. A policeman was grievously injured in the attack carried out by them on Friday.

A J&K police spokesperson said in a statement that militants Mushtaq and Junaid were residents of Wathoora area of Chadoora in Budgam district.

“Another man, identified as Lateef Ahmed of Wathoora, assisted the terrorists by transporting them on his motorbike for executing the terror attack,” read the statement.

The police said that a commander of JeM, Sameer Ahmed of Pulwama district, is also a “part of this conspiracy and on his directions the terror attack has been executed.”

Providing details on how the attack was carried out, the SSP said: “Three people came on a motorcycle. Junaid went inside the police post with an excuse to know the passport verification status. He came outside and told the others that the sentry has no backup and can be targeted.”

“Then Mushtaq went inside wearing a pheran and a helmet. When he was asked to remove the pheran for frisking, he fired at the sentry. The sentry pushed him… since the policeman’s gun was attached to a belt and tied with a chain, the militants couldn’t take it and fled from the area,” the SSP said.

According to the police, Mushtaq is a post graduate from Kashmir university, Junaid was involved in a number of stone pelting cases and Lateef is an over-ground worker of the militants.

On how many militants were active in Srinagar, the SSP said that 8-10 militants were believed to be present in Srinagar and after Friday’s attack the police have been extra vigilant.

Asked about Al-Umar militant outfit claiming responsibility of the attack, the police officer said, “During the course of investigation we have not been able to link it with Al-Umar. We will also work on this aspect.”