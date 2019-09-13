Three JeM militants held in Kathua, cops say major attack foiled

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Punjab Police, in a joint operation Thursday, arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and seized half a dozen rifles and ammunition in Kathua district’s Lakhanpur.

With the arrests, the police said they foiled a major militant attack in the region.

The three were identified as Sabeel Ahmed Baba and Ubaid ul Islam — both residents of Pulwama’s Rajpora area — and Jehangir of Budgam’s Charar-e-Sharief area. Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil said they were intercepted while travelling in a truck, and that all were in the age group of 25-35. He added that they were being questioned.

The truck they were travelling in had reportedly carried apples from Kashmir to Delhi and after unloading the consignment, it picked up cardboard meant for packaging. From there, it headed to Jalandhar and then to Amritsar. It was headed to Jammu and Kashmir when intercepted, sources said.

SSP Patil said police already had a specific intelligence input on JeM militants transporting arms and ammunition in a truck and they had accordingly set a police checkpost at Lakhanpur.

Four of the seized weapons were AK-56 rifles and two were AK 47s, the SSP said, adding that currency with a face value of Rs 11,000, six magazines, and 180 live rounds were also seized from the three.