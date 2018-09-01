Three jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area when a team of the DRG staff was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI over phone. (File) The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area when a team of the DRG staff was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI over phone. (File)

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an IED blast triggered allegedly by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area when a team of the DRG staff was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, around 500km from the state capital Raipur, ultras triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) that left three jawans injured, he said.

On being alerted about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the blast spot and efforts were on evacuate the injured to Sukma town, the official said. The DRG is a special anti-Naxal police force deployed in the insurgency-hit districts of the state.

