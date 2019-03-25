Toggle Menu
Three Jaish terrorists arrested in J&K

The terrorists were nabbed on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces from the outskirts of the city, police said.

They were nabbed on Sunday.

“Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) based on a credible input,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the terrorists identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone.

