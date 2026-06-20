Three India-flagged ships cross Strait of Hormuz, safe passage secured, says Sonowal

Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. (PTI))

Three India-flagged crude oil tankers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, and are scheduled to arrive in India soon, well-placed sources in the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways said.

The Desh Vaibhav is expected to arrive in Vadinar on June 24 with 37 Indian seafarers on board and is carrying a cargo of 2,86,572 MT.

Another vessel, Desh Vibhor, is expected at Sikka on June 24 just after Desh Vaibhav arrives. It has 27 Indians on board and is carrying 2,88,893 MT crude oil.

The third ship, Sanmar Herald, which was headed for Paradip Port on the eastern coast of India, will arrive on July 1. It has 30 Indian seafarers on board, and is carrying 2,85,400 MT.