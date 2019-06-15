Toggle Menu
Three horses test positive for Glanders disease, euthanisedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/three-horses-test-positive-for-glanders-disease-euthanised-5781567/

Three horses test positive for Glanders disease, euthanised

The administration was sending blood samples of 10 equines every month, which includes horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to the Hisar laboratory for tests as part of routine checkup.

The samples of the three horses that were euthanised were sent along those samples of other animals in April.

THE GORAKHPUR district administration euthanised three horses on Thursday after a report by Hisar-based National Research Centre on Euquines (NRCE) report confirmed that they tested positive for Glanders disease. The three animals were euthanised to prevent the spread of the disease.

The administration was sending blood samples of 10 equines every month, which includes horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to the Hisar laboratory for tests as part of routine checkup.

The samples of the three horses that were euthanised were sent along those samples of other animals in April.

“The NRCE sent its report last month, saying that three animals tested positive for Glanders disease. The three horses belong to Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Campierganj in Gorakhpur. A team of doctors went to Kumar’s residence to make arrangements for safe disposal, because the bacteria can infest both animals and humans,” said chief veterinary officer of Gorakhpur, Dr D K Sharma.

After deliberations with Kumar for around two days, he agreed to hand over the animals for euthanisation.

