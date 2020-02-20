Three Hizbul militants killed in Tral encounter

The DGP said 19 militants from Kashmir and four from Jammu region have been killed in 10 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The DGP said 19 militants from Kashmir and four from Jammu region have been killed in 10 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Tral on Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet in Srinagar, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said the militants were identified as Tral residents Jahangir Wani and Raja Maqbool, and Sadat Thokar from Anantnag. He said Wani had replaced Hamaad Khan as the Hizbul commander in Tral after the latter was killed in January.

“After the killing of Hamaad Khan, Jahangir had taken control… Ammunition has also been recovered,” he said, adding that Jahangir and Raja were involved in terrorist activities because of which there was fear in the area.

The DGP said 19 militants from Kashmir and four from Jammu region have been killed in 10 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He said eight youngsters quit militant ranks recently and have reunited with their families. “The number of youths joining militant ranks is very low and it is a good trend.”

Saying that Pakistan has continued ceasefire violations along LoC, Singh said a drone was pushed back by BSF in Jammu region. “Launch pads across border which used to remain empty during winters are active this time.”

