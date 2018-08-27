Three held in Meerut for post on ‘missing’ Sangeet Som

The post also said that anyone who gives information about Sangeet Som’s whereabouts will be given a reward of Rs 101. The post also said that anyone who gives information about Sangeet Som’s whereabouts will be given a reward of Rs 101.

Police on Sunday arrested three people in Meerut for allegedly sharing a post on social media about BJP legislator Sangeet Som being “missing” after a 14-year-old girl was set on fire in his constituency. The 14-year-old girl was set ablaze by six people at her house in Sardhana on August 17.

The post — on WhatsApp and Facebook — titled ‘Search for the Missing’ said, “Sangeet Som is missing since August 15. No one will say anything to you in connection with the Sardhana incident. You do not stress yourself on the issue because the victim was not your daughter. You are a stigma to society and your prime concern is to get votes. No one will measure your chest.”

The post also said that anyone who gives information about Som’s whereabouts will be given a reward of Rs 101.

A resident of Sardhana, Aijaj Khatri, shared the post on a traders’ WhatsApp group, which has several local BJP leaders as members. A member of the group informed BJP’s Vinod Jain about the post, after which he lodged an FIR at Sardhana police station.

Aijaj and two others were arrested under the IT Act. “The accused are being questioned,” said Dileep Singh, in charge of Sardhana police station.

Som said political opponents were trying to malign his image. “BJP leaders, including me, are concerned about the health of the 14-year-old,” he said.

