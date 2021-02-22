Three held in Delhi over killing of Youth Congress leader in Punjab

Bhalwan was the president of the Faridkot District Youth Congress and also a Zila Parishad member from Golewala.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police Sunday arrested three men from national capital in connection with the killing of a 35-year-old Youth Congress leader in Punjab’s Faridkot. Those arrested include key accused Gurvinder Pal (32), Sukhwinder Singh (23) and Saurabh Verma (21), all residents of Faridkot, Delhi Police said, adding that they have informed the Punjab Police.

Two unidentified assailants shot dead Gurlal Singh Bhalwan at Faridkot on February 18.

Police said the murder was planned by Goldy Brar, a Canada-based criminal, who is an associate of historysheeter Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Ajmer jail. DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said two other associates of the arrested accused are still at large.

The accused had planned the murder as they suspected him to be a member of the rival Bhambhia gang, the DCP said. “We received information that on Saturday night, three men involved in the murder of political leader Bhalwan will come to Sarai Kale Khan and will later go to Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted in the area and three men were apprehended,” the DCP said, adding that the accused had confessed to their crime and revealed that Brar planned the murder from Canada.

During investigation, it was found that Brar’s cousin and former state president of Student Organization of Punjab University was murdered in a gang war between Bishnoi and Bhambhia gang in Chandigarh in October 2020.

“The accused were planning to kill Bhalwan because they suspected that he was supporting the Bhambiha gang,” said the police.

Police said Brar told Gurvinder to kill Bhalwan on February 9 after the Youth Congress leader said in a Facebook post on February 5 that he was planning to travel to Delhi to join the farmers’ protest.

Gurvinder, a relative of Brar, along with two associates and two sharpshooters followed Bhalwan to the Singhu Border. “But the task could not be completed because of the crowd,” the DCP said.

They followed Bhalwan till Jantar Mantar but police detained Bhalwan and other Congress workers for protesting. The accused returned to Punjab and waited for Bhalwan to reach Faridkot. On Thursday, they followed him. Sukhwinder and Saurabh were tasked to drive the motorcycles on which the two shooters were riding pillion. The accused fired at least 12 bullets at Bhalwan and fled.

