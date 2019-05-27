Three held for raping woman in Rajasthan

Three people have been arrested in Rajasthan after a woman alleged that she was abducted and raped by several men at different places for over a month. According to the police, the woman, in her early twenties, was reported missing about a month ago from her in-laws’ house in Nagaur district.

“The woman recently returned and alleged that she was raped by several men in Sikar and Nagaur districts around a month back,” said Ganeshram Jat, Circle officer, Didwana, Nagaur. He said five persons have been booked under several sections, including Sections 376D (gangrape) and 342 (wrongful confinement). Three of them have been arrested, he said.