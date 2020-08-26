Three held for raping Kerala minor, cops search for other accused

The case has been filed against her under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 66 of the IT Act. (File)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on several occasions between March and July by six migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. Three of the accused were arrested Tuesday while search is on to nab the others, believed to have left for UP.

“The accused developed an acquaintance with the girl and sexually abused her several times, starting in March. The victim was taken to several other places near Kochi and raped several times… Her detailed statement would be collected soon,” said a police officer in Kochi.

A medical examination revealed that the girl, who is now in hospital, is in the second month of pregnancy, police said.

The officer said the girl has been suffering from depression. “While being counselled by a psychiatrist, the girl revealed the trauma. The doctor, in turn, alerted the police leading to the arrest of three,” he said.

The arrested were presented in court which remanded them in judicial custody. They have been booked under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.