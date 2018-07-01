Three held for rape, blackmail of student, says Police

The two accused were seniors of the girl in the same college. (Representational photo) The two accused were seniors of the girl in the same college. (Representational photo)

Police in Krishna district on Saturday arrested two men who allegedly raped an engineering student in 2016 and filmed the act on their mobile phones. The two accused were seniors of the girl in the same college. Deputy SP G V Prasad said, “One of the accused lured the girl to his room, saying he had something important to discuss. He and his friend then gagged and raped her and recorded the incident. They forwarded the video to another friend. The girl kept quiet as the duo threatened to upload the video on pornographic websites.” He added, “But when she learnt that the video was circulated, she informed her parents, who informed the college that the accused were misbehaving with his daughter. The college warned the students and let them off.” Last month, the third friend, who was the only person to receive the rape video, allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the girl’s father, following which the victim’s father lodged a complaint on Wednesday, Prasad said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App