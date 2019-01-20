Toggle Menu
Three held for ‘plan to kill leaders in South India’

“On January 9, police received information that some India-based operatives of underworld, on the instructions of their handlers based abroad, are planning to kill some important persons in South India,” the DCP said.

The accused were arrested in Delhi. (Representational)
Three persons, including an Afghan national, were arrested for allegedly planning to kill prominent leaders in South India.

The accused were identified as Wali Mohammad Saifi (45), a resident of Afghanistan, Sheikh Riyajuddin alias Raja alias Aalami (32), a resident of Madangir in Delhi and Muhthasim CM alias Thaslim (41), a resident of Kerala, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

