Three held for Kerala RSS man’s murder also killed BJP man in 1995: Cops

ARRESTED ON charges of killing an RSS worker in Kerala’s Thrissur district in 1994, three activists of now-defunct extremist outfit Jam-Iyyathul-Ishhaniya have confessed to the murder of another BJP leader in neighbouring Malappuram district the following year, according to the officer probing the 1994 murder.

Mohanachandran, a local BJP leader from Mankada, in Malappuram, was found dead on August 19, 1995.

According to police, the breakthrough came last week with the arrest of Kuruppam Veetil Moinudheen, alias Moidu, 49, who was a member of the now-inactive Jam-Iyyathul-Ishhaniya in connection with the 1994 murder of RSS worker Manamkulam Veetil Sunil.

On Tuesday, the police arrested two more men who were associated with the same outfit, identified as Usman, 54, and Yousafli, 52, from Malappuram and Thrissur districts, respectively.

As for the motive behind Mohahanchandran’s murder, investigating officer, DSP K A Suresh Babu, said the BJP leader’s flourishing business in Muslim-dominated area of Paloor, Malappuram, irked the men from Jam-Iyyathul-Ishhaniya and they allegedly decided to kill him.

They hit him from behind with a vehicle when he was on a cycle, the officer said.