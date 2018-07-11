Three held for assaulting woman after tying her to tree in Rajasthan

Three people were arrested by the police in Jhunjhunu district for allegedly tying a 32-year-old married woman to a tree and assaulting her over a property dispute, said officials. A video of the incident was circulated on social media on Monday, said police.

According to police, the incident happened on July 6, in Bilwa village of Jhunjhunu district. “The woman has been identified as Suman Devi (32)… (her) family had a property dispute with Maniram, the brother of Devi’s husband,” said Surendra Singh Degra, Nawal Garh police SHO.

On July 6, Maniram was driving a tractor near the land that the two families own, he said. “On seeing her brother-in-law near the area, Devi tried to stop him. This infuriated Maniram and his family,” said Degra. Following this, Maniram along with his family started assaulting Devi and tied her to a tree, police said.

