Three held, 2 detained for assault on couple in Jalna

Three persons were arrested and two others detained on Friday for allegedly thrashing a young couple and video-recording the incident in Jalna district, police said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed the police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident after the video of the incident that purportedly took place Thursday went viral on social media. NCP MP Supriya Sule also expressed anguish over the incident and urged people to not share the video clip.

According to police, the couple, both residents of Buldana district, were visiting a lake at Gondegaon village in Jalna district Thursday when the accused stopped and threatened them. “The men reportedly first asked the couple to call the woman’s father, but when they refused the men thrashed the couple brutally,” a police official said.

While the police said the motive behind the assault was yet to be ascertained, police said the woman, who is reportedly in her early 20s, was also molested by the men.

The incident came to light after some villagers, who reportedly shot a video of the purported incident, posted it on social media. In the clip, police said, the men were purportedly seen grabbing and dragging the woman away by the collar while her companion is seen pleading before the group of men and saying “let her go”, “we will not come back”. The woman’s companion is also seen requesting the accused to allow him to call his brother, police said.

Jalna taluka police has registered a case under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 324 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant offences against the accused and arrested three persons. Two other accused, reportedly minors, have been detained and would be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh had earlier directed the police to take immediate action against the culprit. “The incident that took place in Jalna is condemnable. Its video had gone viral. Have issued orders to take measures for stopping it (circulation of video)…,” he said. In another tweet, he said, “The Jalna incident is being speedily investigated and four accused have been detained and (the) fifth one is being traced.”

Sule also urged people not to circulate the video of the incident. “When you forward the (video) clip, you are not condemning the act, but indirectly supporting it. The girl’s privacy is her right, which has to be respected considering her as our sister… Please do not forward the video which will be a shame for Maharashtra,” the NCP MP added.

