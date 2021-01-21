Three Gujarat cops booked for ‘beating man to death in custody’, absconding

THREE HEAD constables of Mundra police station in Kutch district were on Wednesday booked for allegedly illegally confining a man and beating him to death after detaining him as a suspect in a house break-in case. The accused policemen went underground after a case was filed against them.

Meanwhile, two residents of Samghogha claimed that they too were picked up in the same theft case and beaten up severely by police. The duo was admitted to a hospital in Bhuj town for treatment on Wednesday.

Vijay Gadhvi, president of Akhil Kutch Charan Sabha, an organisation of Gadhvi community in Kutch district, said the family members of the deceased refused to claim the body until the three constables were arrested. He demanded an investigation into the role of the police station officer of Mundra besides the three accused.

Superintendent of Police, Kutch (west), Saurabh Singh said a case of murder has been registered against three head constables. “We have registered the FIR as per complaint filed by the relative of the victim… We have registered a case of murder against the three head constables and sent the body to Jamnagar for post-mortem,” Singh said. “The constables are absconding. But we shall take strictest action against the guilty,” Singh added.

According to an FIR registered at Mundra police station Wednesday, Arjan Gadhvi, a resident of Samaghogh village in Mundra taluka, was taken to a government hospital in Mundra Tuesday evening where doctors pronounced him dead. After leaders of the Gadhvi community alleged that Arjan was beaten to death and filed a complaint in the matter, Mundra police booked Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Jhala.

In his complaint, Devraj Gadhvi, a distant cousin of the 27-year-old victim, stated that policemen attached to the Mundra police station had called Arjan on January 12 evening, asking him to go to Pragpar approach road to collect a parcel. When Arjan’s elder brother Hari went to the police station on January 13, he was told that police had taken his brother away for investigation in a case of theft, the FIR quotes Devraj, an advocate, as saying.

Devraj alleged that he, Hari and Vijaysinh Jadeja of Samaghogh village went to the police station on January 16 to look for Arjan. “We found Shaktisinh Gohil sitting alone in an office… Arjan was seated on the floor. Shaktisinh told us to ask Arjan if he had committed any theft or not…Arjan told us that he had not committed any theft but Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Jhala had brutally beaten him up and had even given him electric shock. He said that they had even pushed petrol-soaked pieces of cloth in his rectum,” Devraj is quoted in the FIR as having stated in his complaint.

Devraj claimed Arjan also showed them his swollen feet and said, “I (Arjan) have reached my limit. I am unable to even walk”, the FIR states.

When the advocate enquired with Gohil if they had arrested Arjan or got his remand, the latter told him that he would be released in the evening. However, on Tuesday evening, fellow advocate Kailashdan Gadhvi informed Devraj that Arjan died in custody.