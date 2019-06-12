Three FIRs filed over objectionable remarks against Yogi Adityanath, morphed picture online

THREE MORE FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh over “objectionable remarks” against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The total number of such cases is now nine.

On Monday, the Kannauj police filed an FIR against one Santosh Kumar Gupta for allegedly uploading a morphed photograph of Yogi Aditynath on a WhatsApp group.

“The complainant is also a member of the same WhatsApp group. The police booked Gupta on charges of defamation and under the Information Technology Act,” said station house officer of Chhibramau police station, Vijay Verma.

Santosh Kumar Gupta hails from Bajari area in Kannauj and is currently absconding, Verma added.

In another case, the City Kotwali police of Basti lodged an FIR against one Vijay Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister on social media.

“Vijay Yadav was booked for making a derogatory remark on Facebook in connection with a morphed photograph of the Chief Minister. A search is on for him,” said Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Mahendra Pratap.

In the third case, the Gorakhpur police on Monday arrested Ram Prakash Yadav, 40, for allegedly uploading a morphed photograph of Aditynath on a WhatsApp group.

“On the complaint of one Satendra Kumar, police booked Yadav, manager of a nursing home in Gorakhpur, under IPC section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and Information Technology Act,” said station house officer, Shahpur police station, Rakesh Kumar.

He added that Yadav was arrested produced before a local court of Gorakhpur that sent him to judicial custody.