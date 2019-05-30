Uttar Pradesh: Three die after consuming spurious liquor in Sitapur

Toggle Menu
This is the second such incident in UP this week after 17 people died due to spurious liquor consumption in Barabanki

Of the five taken ill, four are in critical condition. (File) 

Three people died and five others were taken ill in the district after drinking spurious liquor, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this week.

Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, L.R. Kumar, said that the deaths were reported from Paiteypur and Saidpur villages on Wednesday night.  One person identified as Kanhaiya Kumar has been arrested and investigations are on to establish from where the liquor was sourced,  the SP said.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Vijay, 30, Sumerilal, 40, and Vinod, 30.  Of the five taken ill, four are in critical condition and have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre.

Earlier this week, spurious liquor claimed 17 lives in the state’s Barabanki district.

