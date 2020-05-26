Three dead inmates in different jails positive: Maharashtra govt to HC

Earlier this month, 158 prisoners and 26 staff members tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. (File Photo) Earlier this month, 158 prisoners and 26 staff members tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. (File Photo)

The state government informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that three prisoners who died — one each in Yerawada, Taloja and Dhule prisons — were found positive for Covid-19 after death.

State Inspector General of Prisons Sunil Ramanand, in an affidavit, stated that three more inmates have been found positive in Dhule district prison and are under treatment.

The state’s submission came after the HC, on May 19 directed the state to file a comprehensive response to the pleas raising concerns over several inmates and jail staff testing positive and seeking relief for prisoners across jails.

According to the state’s reply, while the total capacity of Maharashtra prisons is 24,000, current population in prisons as on May 10 was 34,000.

The pleas had sought from the state to ensure the inmates have free access to protective gear, hand sanitisers and soaps. An NGO, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), and others had moved the HC seeking the relief.

