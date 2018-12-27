Toggle Menu
Five dead in Mumbai high-rise fire, rescue operations underwayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/three-dead-as-fire-breaks-out-in-residential-building-in-mumbai-suburbs-5512501/

Five dead in Mumbai high-rise fire, rescue operations underway

The fire, declared level three, broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur

mumbai fire, mumbai residential building fire, fire in mumbai suburbs, mumbai fire three dead, mumbai building fire, india news, mumbai news, latest news, indian express
Fire brigade personnel douse the fire caught on a 14th floor of a residential building at Tilak Nagar in Mumbai. (Express photo)

At least five people died after fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar area Thursday evening.

Two others, including a fireman, were also injured in the fire that started at the 14th floor of Sargam Society (G+16) at building number 35, B Wing, in Chembur, near Ganesh Garden, at 7.50 PM today.

Four people were earlier admitted to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where three, including two women, were declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. Sunita Joshi, Bhalchandra Joshi, both 72, and Suman Shrinivas Joshi, 83, lost their lives.

mumbai fire, mumbai residential building fire, fire in mumbai suburbs, mumbai fire three dead, mumbai building fire, india news, mumbai news, latest news, indian express
Two others, including a fireman, were also injured in the fire (Express photo)

A search and rescue operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade is underway, said the official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire has been brought under control, but its cause will be known only after an inquiry, the official told PTI.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android