Five dead in Mumbai high-rise fire, rescue operations underway

At least five people died after fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar area Thursday evening.

Two others, including a fireman, were also injured in the fire that started at the 14th floor of Sargam Society (G+16) at building number 35, B Wing, in Chembur, near Ganesh Garden, at 7.50 PM today.

Four people were earlier admitted to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where three, including two women, were declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. Sunita Joshi, Bhalchandra Joshi, both 72, and Suman Shrinivas Joshi, 83, lost their lives.

A search and rescue operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade is underway, said the official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire has been brought under control, but its cause will be known only after an inquiry, the official told PTI.