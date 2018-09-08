Three days after Majherhat collapse, police issues updated advisory

Siliguri: A truck struck in between as an old bridge collapses leaving the truck driver injured, near Siliguri, Friday, Sept 7, 2018. (PTI Photo) Siliguri: A truck struck in between as an old bridge collapses leaving the truck driver injured, near Siliguri, Friday, Sept 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The Kolkata Traffic Police on Friday issued an updated traffic advisory and asked people to make use of the routes to avoid congestion on city roads in wake of Majherhat bridge collapse.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused due to the bridge collapse. However, we are making sincere efforts to ensure situation improves sooner and travel time improves accordingly,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (I) Vineet Goyal.

Police said vehicles from Behala are requested to avail Taratala Road-Hide Road-Remount Road, DH Road or CGR Road-Hastings-Strand Road-Kidderpore Road to reach Esplanade, Park Street, etc.

“Presently, the condition of Hide road is poor. All allied agencies have already started work to improve the road,” said Goyal.

Gorgachha Road-Transport Depot Road-Hobkon Road are being repaired to facilitate smooth movement of traffic and improve travel time, they added.

“During peak hours, all vehicles coming from Budge Budge are being requested to avail Taratala Road-Nature Park and Garden Reach Flyover and Remount Road Ramp to reach Mominpur. This takes far less time than availing Taratala Road-NR avenue in Alipore,” said a police officer.

Vehicles coming from Thakurpukur, Joka are being diverted to James Long Sarani or MG Road for travel to Tollygunj, Rashbehari, Gariahat, Esplanade, Park Street and Dalhousie.

One-way circulation is being implemented along Raja Santosh Road-Alipore Park Road where all north-bound vehicles will avail Raja Santosh Road from its crossing with Alipore Road — and then Alipore Park Road-Burdwan Road-DH Road or the new Road-Judges Court Road for their onward journey towards Hazra, National Library and others.

Police said NR Avenue will now cater to only East-bound traffic from Mint to New Alipore Triangular Park while Shahpur Road

will cater to West-bound vehicles towards Taratala.

“Most vehicles are trying to take NR Avenue-Durgapur Bridge and Tollygunj Circular Road to travel towards Rashbehari-Gariahat-Park Street-Esplanade-Dalhousie. This is adding to the volume of traffic on the narrow stretch…” said Goyal.

Police said they found that Taratala Road west of Brace Bridge, Garden Reach flyover, Remount Road are relatively less busy.

“Majherhat bridge was an important north-south corridor. Since its collapse, people are forced to travel longer distances. We are trying very hard to reduce the travel time but we would also like to have better cooperation from the public and would strongly advise citizens to follow our traffic advisory…” added Goyal. The Kolkata Traffic Police has also imposed a restriction on plying of goods vehicles by lessening the time slot from 10 pm – 8 am to 10 pm – 6 am.

