Three-day RSS meet in Vijayawada from today

The “Prantha Pracharak Baithak” of the RSS will be held in Vijayawada from July 11 to 13. The three-day meeting would be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and will take stock about the organisation’s activities, especially the 20-day summer training camps “Sangha Sikshavargha” held across the country.

Andhra Pradesh RSS chief Bhupathiraju Srinivas Raju said that no policy decision will be taken and no resolution will be passed at the meeting. “We will discuss about the organisation’s recent activities and also about VHP and Bajrang Dal,’’ he said. The meeting, which is going to be held at a residential school in Mangalagiri, will also discuss environment protection activites and Akhila Bharatiya Adhikaris of swayamsevaks working in various fields. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Vijayawada and visited the famous Kanaka Durga temple.