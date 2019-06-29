Three CRPF men, one civilian killed in Maoist encounter

Three CRPF personnel and a 14-year-old school girl were killed and another civilian was injured in a Maoist attack in Bijapur district on Friday morning, police said. According to senior police officials, the Maoists laid an ambush in Keshkutul village near Bhairamgarh town.

According to senior CRPF officials, a group of personnel from the 199 battalion left for Keshkutul from Bhairamgarh at in the morning. Eight minutes later, they came under fire from the attack party. “The men were on motorcycles as per the protocol. In the initial burst of fire, ASI Madanpal and Head Constable Shaji were injured while ASI Mahadev Patil was killed. The firing lasted for around 15-20 minutes,” a senior CRPF officer said. They added that Shaji and Madanpal later succumbed to their injuries.

Senior police officials said a civilian vehicle got caught in the crossfire. According to locals, vehicles were passing through the area to get to Bhairamgarh for the weekly market. One such pickup truck, which had 5 civilians in it, came under fire during the exchange killling 14-year-old Telam and injuring 14-year-old Rinki Hemla.

CRPF officials added that during the encounter, the Maoists decamped with one AK 47, four pouches of 120 rounds of ammunition for the AK-47 rifle, one wireless set and one bullet proof jacket.