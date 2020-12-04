Three Covid deaths in Mohali take toll to 287; active cases at 2,147

As many as 123 cases out of the total 173 were reported from the urban areas of the district, while the other cases were reported from rural areas. (Representational)

MOHALI DISTRICT reported three Covid-related deaths and 173 new positive cases on Wednesday, while 101 patients were deemed recovered and discharged here.

As many as 123 cases out of the total 173 were reported from the urban areas of the district, while the other cases were reported from rural areas.

At least 28 cases were reported from Gharuna, eight cases each were reported from Kharar and Lalru, five were reported from Derabassi and one from Banur village.

Mohali district has reported at least 15,919 Covid-19 positive cases till now, whereas 13,485 patients have been cured. The district has recorded a total of 287 deaths due to Covid-19. The health bulletin said that 2,147 cases are still active here.

The district administration did not provide any relevant information, including the age and co-morbities, of the patients who succumbed to novel coronavirus in Mohali on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd