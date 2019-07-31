Three courses at IP to bolster criminal justice system

To encourage scientific investigations and create a modern security ecosystem, the Union Home Ministry is starting three postgraduate diploma courses in the fields of Security Management, Victimology and Victim Assistance, and Cyber Crime and Law in IP University. The courses will begin from the 2019-20 academic year and are aimed at producing professionals who can help police investigations become more scientific and professional.

“All three courses will help manning the criminal justice system by providing a specialised and trained task force. The curriculum is a blend of theoretical and practical knowledge covering aspects required on the field,” a Ministry official said.

He added it is a long-term project of the Ministry’s newly formed Women’s Safety Division, with an aim to improve conviction rate; equipping police forces with know-how and equipment; and creating a talent pool outside the government.

“The course will be delivered with the help of academicians and experts… The duration of all diplomas is one year,” the official said.

“The courses are affiliated to GGSIP University. Classes will tentatively commence in August at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science. Application forms are available on the varsity’s website. The total intake in each course is 25 – 20 seats for open candidates, and five for in-service government officers,” the official added.