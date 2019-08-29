Three cops suspended as UP couple attempt suicide at police station

Three policemen were suspended and an FIR was filed against them for negligence after a couple attempted suicide by immolating themselves at a local police station in Mathura on Wednesday, allegedly due to police inaction on their complaint.

The couple, identified as Jugendra and Chandravati, residents of a village under Surir Police Station, alleged that they were being harassed by a local resident, Satyapal, and that the police did not file an FIR. According to the police, the couple suffered more than 70% burns and has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

“It appears that a person named Satyapal, who lived in the same village, harassed them and beat them up. They submitted a complaint on August 23 and a medical examination was conducted, but no FIR was filed. Three policemen, including the SHO, have been suspended and an FIR has been filed against them for negligence,” said Shalabh Mathur, SSP Mathura. A departmental inquiry had also been set up under the SP (City), he said.

According to the police, the couple was assaulted by Satyapal twice previously and Satyapal had spent time in jail briefly. On August 23, Satyapal allegedly assaulted the couple again. They filed a complaint at the Surir Police Station and a medical examination was conducted but no FIR was filed, the couple alleged.

According to sources, several officers were deployed in view of security arrangements for Janmashtami when the couple came in to complain. The couple also alleged that the kasba in-charge, Deepak Nagar, refused to take action. “We will take the necessary action as per the report submitted by the SP (City),” Mathur said.