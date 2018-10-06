Three cops protest arrest of constable who shot dead Apple staffer, suspended

Constable Prashant Chaudhary. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Constable Prashant Chaudhary. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Three Lucknow policemen were suspended Friday for wearing black armbands to work in protest against the arrest of constable Prashant Chaudhary who allegedly shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in the city last week. Station House Officers of three police stations were also being removed for lack of supervision, police said.

Two former policemen were arrested from Mirzapur and Varanasi for alleged attempts to incite policemen to stage protests, police said.

Uttar Pradesh DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said constables Jitendra Kumar Verma, Sumit Kumar and Gaurav Chaudhary were suspended Friday evening for “creating dissatisfaction among fellow constables” and departmental inquiries had been initiated against them.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani was also directed to remove the SHOs of Aliganj, Gudamba and Naka Hindola police stations for lack of supervision — Jitendra was posted at Aliganj, Sumit at Gudamba and Gaurav at Naka Hindola.

Police swung into action after photographs of the constables sporting black armbands began doing the rounds of social media. Initially, police tried to play down the incident, saying the photographs had been morphed. But as the day progressed, an inquiry was ordered.

DIG Praveen Kumar said several photographs that did the rounds were found to have been morphed but in some cases, these turned out to be genuine and, accordingly, a detailed probe had been ordered. He said action would also be taken against those who had uploaded the morphed photographs.

Two former constables, Avinash Pathak and Vijendra Yadav, were arrested for alleged attempts to incite policemen to protest the arrest of their colleague following the killing of the Apple executive. Pathak was arrested by Mirzapur police while Vijendra was held in Varanasi.

Raju Ranjan, SHO, Cantonment police station, Varanasi, said: “Vijendra has been arrested under CrPC Section 151 after he was caught inciting police constables, asking them not to eat at the police mess in protest against the arrest of Prashant Chaudhary.”

