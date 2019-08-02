Three cops in Unnao rape victim’s security team suspended

Four days after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured after the car in which they were travelling to Rae Bareli was hit by a speeding truck head-on, three police personnel tasked with protecting her were suspended on Thursday for alleged dereliction of duty.

Advertising

Unnao SP Madhawa Prasad Verma said that he has suspended two women constables — Ruby Patel and Sunita Devi — and gunner Sudesh Kumar, who were deployed for the security of the rape victim, for not accompanying her when she had left for Rae Bareli with her two aunts and the lawyer on Sunday.

Explained | Twists & turns in Unnao story

The victim’s two aunts were killed in the accident, while her condition and that of her lawyer continues to be critical at the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

SP Verma said that the three police personnel also did not inform their immediate superiors when the victim had reportedly asked them to stay back.

Advertising

Nine police personnel were deployed for her security and three of them were to travel with her at all times. Earlier, the SP had said that the woman had asked her security escort not to accompany as there “was no space in the vehicle”.

Read | Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

The woman’s uncle has also alleged that his wife, who died in the accident, and others had told him that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, accused of rape, and his associates regularly pressured them to change their statements in court.

Read | SC transfers Unnao cases to Delhi, orders CBI to complete probe in a week

The uncle claimed that Sengar’s associates also threatened to kill his family in a road accident if they failed to strike a compromise with him.